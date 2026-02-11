Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

JOUT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JOUT

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:JOUT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.15. 12,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,200. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $511.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $51.03.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Johnson Outdoors had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 3.56%.The business had revenue of $140.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is -60.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Outdoors

In other news, Director Edward F. Lang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,593.74. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 97,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Johnson Outdoors News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson Outdoors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded JOUT from “hold” to “strong-buy,” a clear buy‑side signal that can attract additional buying interest. Zacks Research Upgrade

Zacks Research upgraded JOUT from “hold” to “strong-buy,” a clear buy‑side signal that can attract additional buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised several forward estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $1.15 (from $1.05) and FY2027 EPS to $2.42 (from $2.39), signaling better longer‑term profitability expectations. MarketBeat: Sidoti FY2026/FY2027 Raises

Sidoti raised several forward estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $1.15 (from $1.05) and FY2027 EPS to $2.42 (from $2.39), signaling better longer‑term profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti also bumped near-term quarter forecasts: Q1 2027 improved to ($0.16) (from ($0.28)), Q4 2026 to ($0.43) (from ($0.45)), and Q2 2027 slightly to $1.26 — revisions that reduce near-term downside risk versus prior expectations. MarketBeat: Sidoti Quarterly Revisions

Sidoti also bumped near-term quarter forecasts: Q1 2027 improved to ($0.16) (from ($0.28)), Q4 2026 to ($0.43) (from ($0.45)), and Q2 2027 slightly to $1.26 — revisions that reduce near-term downside risk versus prior expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti’s note is a mixed update: while it lifted several annual and some quarterly forecasts, it also adjusted other quarter-by-quarter figures — suggesting analysts are refining timing of recovery rather than changing the broad thesis. MarketBeat: Sidoti Mixed Revisions

Sidoti’s note is a mixed update: while it lifted several annual and some quarterly forecasts, it also adjusted other quarter-by-quarter figures — suggesting analysts are refining timing of recovery rather than changing the broad thesis. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti trimmed a handful of quarter estimates: Q2 2026 cut to $0.87 (from $0.91), Q3 2026 to $1.03 (from $1.05), and Q3 2027 to $1.54 (from $1.66) — these downward tweaks could pressure short‑term EPS momentum. MarketBeat: Sidoti Cuts

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a diversified outdoor recreation company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of gear and equipment for marine and land-based activities. The company operates through two primary segments: the Marine Electronics & Boat Group and the Outdoor Products Group. Its marine offerings include electric motors and anchors under the Minn Kota® brand, fish-finding and sonar systems under the Humminbird® brand, and a lineup of recreational watercraft under the Old Town® and Ocean Kayak® names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.