Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stake Boosted by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $93,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 262.9% during the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $238.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $240.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

