Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 35,302 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 35,302 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.7% during the second quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 2.2%

Comcast stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.