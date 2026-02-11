John Morrissey Sells 1,988 Shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) Director John Morrissey sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $170,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,417.90. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

INDB stock opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.81.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 17.51%.The business had revenue of $253.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

INDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered Independent Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a $80.00 price target on Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,943,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,134,000 after acquiring an additional 769,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,117,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,703,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,102,000 after purchasing an additional 624,833 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,261,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,199,000 after purchasing an additional 576,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 78.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,351,000 after buying an additional 289,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc (NASDAQ:INDB) is a bank holding company headquartered in McKinney, Texas, that provides a range of financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank. Tracing its roots to the late 19th century, the company has grown from a single community bank into a regional financial institution serving individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Independent Bank Group became a bank holding company in 1983 and expanded its footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

The company’s primary business activities encompass retail and commercial banking, including deposit products, consumer and business lending and credit services.

