Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Update

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 36,197 shares, a growth of 235.1% from the January 15th total of 10,801 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 963,681 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company's stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on JZXN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jiuzi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jiuzi in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiuzi stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:JZXN Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 616,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1.23% of Jiuzi at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

JZXN traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. 2,339,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. Jiuzi has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $312.80.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People’s Republic of China. It provides corporate investment consulting services. The company also engages in new energy vehicle retail, new energy vehicle component sales, new energy vehicle battery sales, vehicle audio equipment and electronics sales, vehicle ornament sales, technology service and development, marketing planning, vehicle rentals, etc.

