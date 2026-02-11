Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 53,700 Shares of The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,700 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 66.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Campbell’s by 333.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co grew its stake in Campbell’s by 40.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Campbell’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Campbell’s from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of Campbell’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of Campbell’s stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. The Campbell’s Company has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.83%.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $71,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,748.64. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 11,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $325,017.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,884.78. This trade represents a 20.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

