Jensen Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4%

AbbVie stock opened at $222.32 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.67 and a 200 day moving average of $220.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,184.47%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie



AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

