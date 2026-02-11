Jensen Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $149.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.04. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $247.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.32.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $270.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.69 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 20.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

