Jensen Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197,233 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 3.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $261,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.24 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,969. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $2,341,661.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,520.76. This represents a 62.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,773. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

