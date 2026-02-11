Jensen Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,014,113 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $77,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 146.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.38.

Accenture Trading Up 1.8%

ACN opened at $241.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $392.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.88%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Manish Sharma sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.13, for a total value of $786,883.03. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,333.41. The trade was a 27.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total transaction of $1,101,650.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,523,339.98. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.