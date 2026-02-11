Jensen Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,969 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.9% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $152,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 162.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 142.9% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $326.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.79. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $283.47 and a 12-month high of $328.06. The firm has a market cap of $232.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.38.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,832.16. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total transaction of $2,006,218.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,133. This represents a 58.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,008 shares of company stock valued at $9,895,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

