Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Short Interest Update

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,320 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the January 15th total of 14,838 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,571 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 16.6%

Shares of NASDAQ JSPRW opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new generation of cellular therapeutics for severe diseases. The company’s mission centers on harnessing targeted biological agents and engineered cell platforms to improve outcomes in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, oncology and gene therapies. By advancing novel approaches to conditioning regimens and cell engineering, Jasper aims to address limitations of existing treatments, including toxicity, graft failure and restricted applicability.

The company’s lead candidate, JSP191, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CD117 receptor on hematopoietic stem cells.

