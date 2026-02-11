Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0887 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

JOF opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc (NYSE: JOF) is a U.S.-listed closed-end investment company dedicated to long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Japan’s smaller capitalization equities. The fund seeks to identify and invest in firms whose market valuations and growth prospects may be overlooked by broader market indices, offering investors differentiated access to Japan’s domestic growth opportunities.

The portfolio typically comprises equity securities of companies traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and other recognized Japanese markets, with a focus on firms outside the large-cap segment.

