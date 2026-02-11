J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,380 BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 250.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 861.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Northland Securities set a $225.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $199.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.36 and its 200 day moving average is $184.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $220.57.

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

