J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.2660 and last traded at $19.2660, with a volume of 9611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.
Several research firms recently weighed in on JSAIY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of J. Sainsbury in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded J. Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised shares of J. Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. Sainsbury has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
J. Sainsbury PLC, trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:JSAIY, is one of the United Kingdom’s leading grocery retailers. Through its primary Sainsbury’s supermarket banner and smaller convenience formats under the Sainsbury’s Local name, the company offers a wide range of food and household products. In addition to its core retail operations, Sainsbury’s extends into general merchandise and clothing under the TU brand, serving both in-store and through its established e-commerce platform.
Founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann, Sainsbury’s has grown from a single dairy shop in London’s Drury Lane to a nationwide retail network.
