J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.2660 and last traded at $19.2660, with a volume of 9611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JSAIY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of J. Sainsbury in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded J. Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised shares of J. Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded J. Sainsbury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. Sainsbury has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get J. Sainsbury alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JSAIY

J. Sainsbury Stock Performance

About J. Sainsbury

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

(Get Free Report)

J. Sainsbury PLC, trading in the United States under the ticker OTCMKTS:JSAIY, is one of the United Kingdom’s leading grocery retailers. Through its primary Sainsbury’s supermarket banner and smaller convenience formats under the Sainsbury’s Local name, the company offers a wide range of food and household products. In addition to its core retail operations, Sainsbury’s extends into general merchandise and clothing under the TU brand, serving both in-store and through its established e-commerce platform.

Founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann, Sainsbury’s has grown from a single dairy shop in London’s Drury Lane to a nationwide retail network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.