J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JILL. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of J.Jill from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.Jill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $16.60 on Monday. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $250.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $150.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.38 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 36.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in J.Jill by 40.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 11.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 3.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill is a women’s apparel retailer specializing in modern, versatile clothing and accessories. The company designs and markets a range of products that emphasize comfort and style, including knitwear, woven tops, pants, dresses, outerwear, jewelry, and footwear. Through its in-house design team, J.Jill focuses on creating seasonal collections that appeal to women seeking effortless, mix-and-match wardrobes.

Products are sold through a multi-channel distribution network comprising company-operated boutiques, e-commerce platforms, and catalog sales.

