J David Wargo Sells 44,450 Shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 44,450 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $2,546,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,295. The trade was a 69.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J David Wargo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, J David Wargo sold 2,232 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $128,585.52.

On Friday, December 5th, J David Wargo sold 2,889 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $136,071.90.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDA stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.98. 138,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $102.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,679,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,101,000 after buying an additional 91,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 467,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,736,000 after buying an additional 111,853 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 348,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 364.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 322,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,000 after acquiring an additional 253,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a holding company primarily focused on investments in broadband businesses, most notably a significant equity interest in Charter Communications, Inc As a shareholder of Charter’s Class A common stock, Liberty Broadband benefits from the growth and operational performance of one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States. The company does not operate consumer services directly but instead seeks to enhance shareholder value through its strategic stake and board representation in Charter.

In addition to its Charter position, Liberty Broadband holds an ownership interest in GCI Liberty, Inc, a holding company with interests in an Alaskan telecommunications provider and other media assets.

