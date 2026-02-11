iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Bought by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $29,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,639,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,942,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,855,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,958,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,986,000 after acquiring an additional 168,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $255.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.80. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $171.51 and a one year high of $262.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

