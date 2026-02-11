iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 22,857 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the January 15th total of 66,126 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,684 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 129,684 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.63. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.48 and a fifty-two week high of $143.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.96 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.