iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,174,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 2,056,217 shares.The stock last traded at $53.0450 and had previously closed at $53.08.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 577.0% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation. BINC was launched on May 19, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

