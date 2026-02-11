iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,468 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the January 15th total of 9,144 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,211 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,211 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of HYXF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.28. 28,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $49.11.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,061,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

