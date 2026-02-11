iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,468 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the January 15th total of 9,144 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,211 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,211 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of HYXF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.28. 28,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $49.11.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%.
About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
