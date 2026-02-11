iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Bought by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 627,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,052,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $97.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $97.72.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

