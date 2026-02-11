iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA is Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,348 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.3% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 627,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,052,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $97.38 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $97.72. The firm has a market cap of $166.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.47.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.