iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Stake Lifted by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 37,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.46. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.18 and a 52-week high of $120.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

