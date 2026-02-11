IperionX (ASX:IPX) Insider Vaughn Taylor Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Vaughn Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.84, for a total transaction of A$1,025,400.00.
The company has a market cap of $835.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27,330.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
