IperionX (ASX:IPX) Insider Vaughn Taylor Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Vaughn Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.84, for a total transaction of A$1,025,400.00.

IperionX Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $835.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27,330.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Get IperionX alerts:

About IperionX

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

IperionX Limited engages in exploration and development of its mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the critical minerals Titan project, which has the resource of titanium, rare earth, and zircon rich mineral sands covering approximately 11,071 acres of surface and associated mineral rights in Tennessee, the United States. The company also produces titanium products made from scrap titanium at industrial pilot facility in Utah, United States. It operates titanium business to support various industries, including consumer electronics, aerospace, space, defense, medical, bicycles, additive manufacturing, hydrogen, and automotive.

Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.