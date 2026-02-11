iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Short Interest Update

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 832,865 shares, a growth of 363.6% from the January 15th total of 179,669 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,947 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,947 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA DJP opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76.

Institutional Trading of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period.

About iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP) is an exchange-traded note that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad basket of commodity contracts with varying roll schedules. Contract maturity can range from one to five months. DJP was launched on Jun 6, 2006 and is issued by iPath.

