Investors Buy High Volume of Largo Call Options (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,847 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 616% compared to the average volume of 956 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Largo by 84.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 231,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 105,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Largo during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Largo by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Largo by 11.2% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,174,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 118,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Largo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Largo from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

Largo Stock Up 9.8%

NYSE LGO traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,267,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Largo has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $154.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Largo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc (NYSE:LGO) is a diversified resources and digital asset company that provides investors with exposure to both critical battery metals and bitcoin through publicly traded vehicles. The combined platform integrates specialty metals operations with a physical bitcoin trust, reflecting the company’s strategy to offer participation in traditional commodities and emerging digital assets.

The metals division focuses on the production and sale of high-purity nickel and cobalt sulfate used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.