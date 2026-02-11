Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE: ELS) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

2/3/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties was given a new $73.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

1/30/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/22/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties was given a new $66.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties was given a new $67.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.49%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc (NYSE: ELS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company’s portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

