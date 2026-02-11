Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE: ELS) in the last few weeks:
- 2/5/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.
- 2/3/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/1/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/30/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties was given a new $73.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
- 1/30/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/23/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 1/22/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/20/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties was given a new $66.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Equity Lifestyle Properties was given a new $67.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Equity Lifestyle Properties Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.49%.
In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.
