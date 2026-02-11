Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,576 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the January 15th total of 87,330 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,252 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,252 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,750,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,082,000 after buying an additional 135,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,998,000 after acquiring an additional 37,196 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,327,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,664,000 after purchasing an additional 293,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,278,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 103,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,884,000 after purchasing an additional 74,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of XSMO stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $80.15. The company had a trading volume of 104,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $81.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

