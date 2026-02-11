Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.78 and last traded at $110.8450, with a volume of 88386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.98 and a 200 day moving average of $100.76.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPV. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 83,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares during the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,520,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth $584,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks. RPV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

