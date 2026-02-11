Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Purchased by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 181.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $251.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $262.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.02 and a 200-day moving average of $248.34.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

