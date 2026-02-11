Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Down 68.7% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 33,030 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the January 15th total of 105,442 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,525 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,525 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSJS opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.1114 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.