Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Down 68.7% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 33,030 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the January 15th total of 105,442 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,525 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,525 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJS opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.1114 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJS. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

