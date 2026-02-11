International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Releases Earnings Results

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$231.73 million during the quarter. International Petroleum had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Here are the key takeaways from International Petroleum’s conference call:

Blackrod Phase 1 reached first steam about a quarter ahead of the original schedule, remains on budget with ~ $820m spent of the $850m budget, and is targeted for first oil in Q3 2026.

Production finished near the top of guidance at a full-year average of 44.9 thousand BOE/d (Q4: 45.6k), while operating costs were steady at $17.80/BOE, slightly below guidance.

The company generated strong operating cash flow of $259 million for 2025, refinanced its $450m bonds to extend maturity to 2030, and retains access to a CAD 250m revolving credit facility, supporting near-term liquidity.

After heavy growth capex, free cash flow was negative at −$153 million and net debt rose to $484 million at year-end, driven by Blackrod spend and the share buyback program.

Share repurchases completed the NCIB (7.7 million shares, ~6.5% reduction), contributing to long-term per-share value uplift; management highlights significant reserve and production growth since inception.

International Petroleum Stock Down 2.2%

IPCO stock opened at C$29.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 103.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.72, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 1.92. International Petroleum has a one year low of C$16.32 and a one year high of C$30.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

Insider Transactions at International Petroleum

In other news, Director William A.W. Lundin acquired 20,000 shares of International Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 822,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,946,620.52. This trade represents a 2.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corp is an international oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. Geographically, the company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia and France. It is based in Canada and derives revenue from the sales of gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids, of which key revenue is derived from the sales of crude oil.

