International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1,363.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,218 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $64,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 57.6% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $291.76 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $214.50 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The firm has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.07.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

