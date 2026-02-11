Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Releases Earnings Results

Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance

IMTE opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. Integrated Media Technology has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integrated Media Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ: IMTE) is a semiconductor company specializing in digital audio processing solutions for consumer electronics, telecommunications equipment and professional audio applications. The company’s core business revolves around the design, development and sale of digital signal processing (DSP) chips, audio modules and accompanying firmware and software algorithms. Its product portfolio includes high-performance audio codecs, multi-channel DSP cores, noise reduction and echo cancellation engines, all tailored to enhance audio quality in smart speakers, soundbars, televisions, set-top boxes and conferencing devices.

In addition to standalone chips, Integrated Media Technology offers turnkey hardware modules that integrate its DSP IP with analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), digital-to-analog converters (DACs) and power management subsystems.

