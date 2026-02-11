Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Integrated BioPharma had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.32%.

Integrated BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of INBP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,904. Integrated BioPharma has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

About Integrated BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers. The Other Nutraceutical Businesses segment distributes healthful nutritional products for sale through mass market, grocery, drug, and vitamin retailers under the Peaceful Sleep and Wheatgrass brands, as well as other branded proprietary nutraceutical products.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.