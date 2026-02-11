Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Integrated BioPharma had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.32%.
Integrated BioPharma Price Performance
Shares of INBP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,904. Integrated BioPharma has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.53.
About Integrated BioPharma
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Integrated BioPharma
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.