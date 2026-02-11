Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Insider Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) insider Alex Golten sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,239.70. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE GS traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $945.93. 2,568,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $914.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $820.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $984.70. The firm has a market cap of $283.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $916.86.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

