Insider Selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Director Sells $108,485.00 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Director Brendan Dougher sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $108,485.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,766.10. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.49. 270,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. Central Garden & Pet Company has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $617.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.62 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.04%.Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 164.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. CJS Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Central Garden & Pet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Central Garden & Pet

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded consumable gardening products and pet supplies in North America. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, the company serves both retail and wholesale customers through a network of distribution centers across the United States and Canada. Operating under the ticker symbol CENTA on the NASDAQ exchange, Central Garden & Pet has been publicly traded since 2003.

The company’s Garden segment offers a broad portfolio of lawn and garden care solutions, including fertilizers, weed and pest control products, soil and mulch, and plant care accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.