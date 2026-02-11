Insider Selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Director Sells $108,485.00 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Director Brendan Dougher sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $108,485.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,766.10. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.49. 270,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. Central Garden & Pet Company has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $617.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.62 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.04%.Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. CJS Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Central Garden & Pet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.
Central Garden & Pet Co is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded consumable gardening products and pet supplies in North America. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, the company serves both retail and wholesale customers through a network of distribution centers across the United States and Canada. Operating under the ticker symbol CENTA on the NASDAQ exchange, Central Garden & Pet has been publicly traded since 2003.
The company’s Garden segment offers a broad portfolio of lawn and garden care solutions, including fertilizers, weed and pest control products, soil and mulch, and plant care accessories.
