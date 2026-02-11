Insider Selling: Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Sells 5,146 Shares of Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) Director Mark Folse sold 5,146 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $153,093.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 58,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,665. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of BFST stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 270,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,010. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $30.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $865.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Business First Bancshares announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Business First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,973 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 823,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 175,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 730,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 81,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Business First Bank, a regional community bank headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individual consumers. Business First Bancshares operates under a community-focused model, emphasizing personalized service, local decision-making and relationship banking.

The company’s primary business activities include commercial lending, treasury and cash management, and deposit services.

