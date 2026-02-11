Insider Buying: Maximus (NYSE:MMS) CEO Purchases 3,175 Shares of Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,175 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.45 per share, with a total value of $249,078.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 328,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,732,619.85. This trade represents a 0.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE:MMS traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.68. 1,128,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.63. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Maximus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Maximus in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc (NYSE: MMS) is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

