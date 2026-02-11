Insider Buying: Diageo (LON:DGE) Insider Buys 9 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Nik Jhangiani bought 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,784 per share, with a total value of £160.56.
Nik Jhangiani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 12th, Nik Jhangiani purchased 9 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,639 per share, for a total transaction of £147.51.
- On Wednesday, December 10th, Nik Jhangiani purchased 9 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,604 per share, with a total value of £144.36.
Diageo Trading Up 1.2%
Diageo stock traded up GBX 22.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,836.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,533,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,715,070. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,421.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,656.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,792.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Diageo
Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.
With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company. With such diversity, we’re able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future.
To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have.
