Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.89 and last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 71411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $972.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 16,594.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,651,000 after buying an additional 1,300,310 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 876.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 797,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 715,559 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,036.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 513,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after acquiring an additional 489,079 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 82.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 638,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after acquiring an additional 287,972 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,427 shares in the last quarter.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

