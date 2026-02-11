ING Groep NV Purchases 528,196 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,196 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ING Groep NV owned 0.05% of AbbVie worth $213,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $720,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie by 33.0% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,723,000 after buying an additional 211,800 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its position in AbbVie by 9.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in AbbVie by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

NYSE ABBV opened at $222.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.67 and a 200-day moving average of $220.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.39 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $392.93 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

