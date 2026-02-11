ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Neogen Corporation $NEOG

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,060,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,288,000. ING Groep NV owned 6.47% of Neogen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 27.4% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 895,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 192,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 69,703 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 109,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,171 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 63,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Neogen by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 351,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 161,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, January 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NEOG opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.91. Neogen Corporation has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $10.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.98.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 68.47%.The company had revenue of $224.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Corporation will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation is a global provider of food and animal safety products, offering a broad portfolio of diagnostic and testing solutions. Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, the company develops and manufactures tests designed to detect foodborne pathogens, allergens and toxins in food, beverage and environmental samples. Since its founding in 1982, Neogen has focused on delivering rapid, accurate and user‐friendly assays to food processors, grain handlers and quality laboratories around the world.

In the food safety arena, Neogen’s product lineup includes immunoassay kits, molecular diagnostics and enrichment media for pathogens such as Salmonella, Listeria and E.

