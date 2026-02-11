ING Groep NV Makes New $70.46 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 624,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,163,719,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 150.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,602,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,707 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,014,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,099 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10,809.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,095,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,672,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $481,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,409.72. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3%

XOM stock opened at $151.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $639.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.39. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $151.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Key Headlines Impacting Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS reiterated a Buy rating and highlighted benefits from Exxon’s stake in the Golden Pass LNG project, reinforcing the company’s midstream monetization and cash-generation story. Read More.

UBS reiterated a Buy rating and highlighted benefits from Exxon’s stake in the Golden Pass LNG project, reinforcing the company’s midstream monetization and cash-generation story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusually high volume of call options suggests speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can amplify near-term upside pressure on the stock. Read More.

Unusually high volume of call options suggests speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can amplify near-term upside pressure on the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Exxon’s regular quarterly dividend was confirmed (payment/ex‑dividend dates published), supporting income-focused demand and providing a steady cash-return rationale for holders. Read More.

Exxon’s regular quarterly dividend was confirmed (payment/ex‑dividend dates published), supporting income-focused demand and providing a steady cash-return rationale for holders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating (Arun Jayaram) with a $140 target — supportive for sentiment but the PT is below current market levels, making the near-term signal mixed. Read More.

J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating (Arun Jayaram) with a $140 target — supportive for sentiment but the PT is below current market levels, making the near-term signal mixed. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks ran comparative and sector pieces (SSL vs XOM; energy leadership commentary) that provide relative-value and macro context rather than fresh company-specific catalysts. Read More.

Zacks ran comparative and sector pieces (SSL vs XOM; energy leadership commentary) that provide relative-value and macro context rather than fresh company-specific catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Exxon warned EU methane rules could raise crude import costs by ~13%, a potential headwind for refiners and margins in Europe and an incremental regulatory risk to downstream economics. Read More.

Exxon warned EU methane rules could raise crude import costs by ~13%, a potential headwind for refiners and margins in Europe and an incremental regulatory risk to downstream economics. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks flagged softer WTI/crude price risk that would pressure Exxon’s upstream-heavy earnings despite its cost advantages — a direct earnings sensitivity to lower oil. Read More.

Zacks flagged softer WTI/crude price risk that would pressure Exxon’s upstream-heavy earnings despite its cost advantages — a direct earnings sensitivity to lower oil. Read More. Negative Sentiment: An Exxon VP, Darrin Talley, disclosed the sale of 3,230 shares (~13.7% reduction in his reported holding); insider selling can be perceived negatively even if unrelated to company prospects. Read More.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.