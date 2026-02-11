ING Groep NV Lowers Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,325 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $29,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $872,307,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $230,743,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 116.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 841,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,793,000 after purchasing an additional 452,822 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 54.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,195,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,784,000 after purchasing an additional 422,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,202,016,000 after purchasing an additional 384,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $465.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.86.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $419.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.87. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

