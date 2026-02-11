ING Groep NV Invests $26.49 Million in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,485,000. ING Groep NV owned about 0.50% of BILL as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of BILL by 82.9% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 90,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 41,103 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the third quarter worth about $2,737,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in BILL by 647.5% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 56,582 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in BILL by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 60,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,558,000 after purchasing an additional 896,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BILL from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore set a $42.00 price objective on BILL in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on BILL from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -211.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. BILL had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. BILL’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $56,557.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,898.76. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

