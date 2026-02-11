ING Groep NV Has $40.11 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 112.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,421 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $40,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,792,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,398,000 after acquiring an additional 335,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,077,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,973,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,356,065,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,513,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 57,774 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $469.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Trane Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $434.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $505.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.67.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $461.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.16. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.