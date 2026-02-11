ING Groep NV Has $33.69 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,857 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 143,316 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $33,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $152.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Citizens Jmp raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,375 shares of company stock worth $799,875. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

