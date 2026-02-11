ING Groep NV Buys 785,763 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 447.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,763 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ING Groep NV owned 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $155,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $213.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Loop Capital set a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Melius Research set a $380.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $283.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.11.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that AMD will adopt LPDDR6 for its Medusa Halo chips boost its competitiveness in power‑sensitive AI/edge markets, offering a product roadmap catalyst. AMD Stock Gains on LPDDR6 Reports
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America analyst and other bulls still view AMD as undervalued relative to peers, supporting longer‑term upside if AMD executes on AI/datacenter ramps. BoA Star Analyst Thinks NVIDIA and AMD Are Undervalued
- Neutral Sentiment: OVHcloud announced new Bare Metal servers using AMD’s latest processors — a clear demand signal for datacenter CPU wins but more evidence than immediate revenue impact. OVHcloud Unveils Bare Metal 2026 Line‑Up
- Neutral Sentiment: AMD hired Ariel Kelman as Chief Marketing Officer — an organizational/branding move that can help go‑to‑market execution but won’t move near‑term fundamentals. AMD Hires Ariel Kelman as Chief Marketing Officer
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple strategy pieces and comparisons (AMD vs. NVDA/Alphabet) highlight AI positioning and momentum; useful context but mixed for immediate stock direction. AMD vs. NVDA: What’s the Better AI Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in today’s feed is anomalous (0 shares / NaN change) and provides no reliable signal.
- Negative Sentiment: Post‑earnings weakness: coverage notes an ~11% post‑Q4 slide after AMD’s strong results were tempered by modest Q1 guidance and seasonal concerns — the main driver of today’s share decline. AMD Plunges 11% Post Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Critical takes and sell‑side notes (e.g., “Sell AMD Stock At $215?”) contribute to downward pressure by encouraging trimming after a recent run. Sell AMD Stock At $215?
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman highlights datacenter momentum but flags operating‑expense pressure — a reminder that cost dynamics could compress near‑term margins and keep shares volatile. AMD’s Datacenter Momentum Builds as Goldman Flags Opex Pressure
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.